Patna HC seeks reply on development of modern slaughterhouses

PATNA

The Patna high court on Tuesday asked for details from the urban development and housing department (UDHD) about the status of slaughterhouses in Patna and across the state, said a lawyer familiar with the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court also asked the Patna municipal corporation (PMC) to provide details of the construction and development of modern slaughterhouses within its jurisdiction, the lawyer said.

The division bench of the court headed by chief justice Sanjay Karol gave this direction while hearing a PIL filed by an advocate Sanjeev Kumar Mishra, who had alleged that meat and fish continued being sold in the open in violation of the related rules.

The petition stated that the slaughtering of animals in the open was not only injurious to health but also affected the sensibilities of the people, who don’t like the animals getting killed for taste.

The lawyer urged the court for its direction to shut down the slaughterhouses, which operate in violation of the rules. He also told the court that many slaughterhouses are operating without any proper certificate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state government has issued many directions to the PMC and other urban local bodies (ULBs) to ensure that meat and fish are processed and sold through only modern slaughterhouses for the safety of meat-eaters. With the establishment of a slaughterhouse equipped with modern facilities, meat sellers will also find it convenient to sell healthy meat.

Describing the case as important for public health, the bench asked the government and the municipal corporation to report on the matter with respect to related environmental and municipal laws before the next date of hearing on December 19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON