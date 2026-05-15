...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Patna hostel owner’s son attacks 4 girl students with knife over rent dispute; held

Police arrested the man, identified as Chris, son of Neeraj Kumar, and recovered the knife used in the attack on four students at a girls’ hostel in Patna’s Musallahpur Haat area

Published on: May 15, 2026 08:49 pm IST
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
Advertisement

Four girl students were injured after the son of a private hostel owner allegedly attacked them with a knife following a dispute over rent at a girls’ hostel in Patna’s Musallahpur Haat area on Friday, police said.

The students ran for safety and locals informed the police, the officer added. (Representative photo)

Police arrested the man, identified as Chris, son of Neeraj Kumar, and recovered the knife used in the crime.

The hostel run by Kumar had 35 girl students staying there. On Friday, an altercation broke out between Chris and the students over a rent-related issue, following which he allegedly became angry and attacked the students with a knife, a police officer said.

The students ran for safety and locals informed the police, the officer added.

The four students are undergoing treatment at the Patna Medical College and Hospital and are reportedly out of danger.

Locals took the injured students to PMCH. After receiving information about the incident, a team from the Pirbhore police station reached the spot and took Chris into custody.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

patna medical college
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Patna / Patna hostel owner’s son attacks 4 girl students with knife over rent dispute; held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.