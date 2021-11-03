Patna, Muzaffarpur record ‘poor’ air quality before Diwali

The capital city Patna and Muzaffarpur recorded ‘poor’ air quality while Gaya recorded ‘moderate’ air quality on Wednesday, a day before Diwali.

Health experts believed this Diwali is particularly sensitive in terms of air pollution as those who have recovered from Covid-19 are prone to lungs and respiratory illness, if they inhale toxic smoke.

As per the bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board, the overall air quality index (AQI) of Patna, based on five monitoring stations across the city, stood at 239 which was classified as poor

Of the five air monitoring stations in Patna, Rajbanshi Nagar, Samanpura and Shikarpur-based stations, which recorded ‘poor’ air quality with an index value of 273, 277 and 228 respectively. Two stations at Samanpura and Danapur recorded ‘moderate’ AQI where the index value stood around 200.

Similarly, the overall AQI of Muzaffarpur stood at 244 which marked ‘poor’ air quality while Gaya recorded ‘satisfactory’ air quality with a 71 index value.

Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) has imposed a complete ban on bursting firecrackers in four cities including Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gaya and Vaishali.

BSPCB’s chairman Ashok Ghosh appealed to the residents to avoid bursting firecrackers given public health safety.

“We need to be sensitive and careful this Diwali as toxic pollutants may put Covid-19 recovered people at high health risk and respiratory distress”, he emphasised.

He said, “Diwali is a festival of lights, not firecrackers. The majority of crackers are manufactured using heavy metals like arsenic, barium, cadmium, nickel and tin which emit hazardous smoke harmful to the lungs. Loud crackers produce high decibel noise which is harmful to the ears over a long exposure.”

Ghosh said the board also carried out an awareness drive at schools and public places for sensitizing children and the public for not bursting firecrackers.

Last year, Patna recorded ‘moderate’ air quality on pre-Diwali day with an index value of 190.

City-based pulmonologist Dr Vikas Kumar, said, “Covid-19 recovered people and patients suffering from respiratory ailment are at high risk if they come in contact with toxic smoke. During fireworks, they should stay indoors and wear face masks for avoiding contact with hazardous pollutants. Long exposure to loud noise and toxicants may cause breathlessness, severe headache and high heart rate.”