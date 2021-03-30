Patna records hottest March day in 10 years

Bihar is bracing for sweltering heat as the maximum temperature in the state touched the 40°C mark on Tuesday, for this first time this summer season.

Meteorologists forecast respite from scorching heat in a couple of days as change in wind direction likely on Wednesday.

As per the daily bulletin issued, Gaya and Patna recorded a maximum temperature of 41.4°C and 39.6 °C respectively, six notches above the normal at both places. Bhagalpur and Valmikinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 36°C each and Purnia 32°C.

As per Patna Meteorological Centre, Patna witnessed the highest maximum temperature recorded in March in past 10 years. As per records, the state capital recorded a maximum temperature of 41.4°C on March 27 in 2010. Besides, maximum temperature in Gaya has also set a new record for March, breaking the past three-year record. The city registered a maximum temperature of 41.6°C in 2017.

Sudhanshu Kumar, weatherman at Patna Meteorological Centre said, “Southern districts have recorded lower humidity. As per numerical model, meteorological conditions are favouring change in wind direction. Presently, easterly and south-easterly winds are blowing in north Bihar region. After 24 hours, high velocity westerly and north-westerly winds are likely to blow in Bihar. These winds will set favourable condition for pre-monsoon and also bring down the rising temperature.”

However, the state is unlikely to receive rain in coming days. As per the five-day forecast, the state will witness dry weather with no significant change in day and night temperature.

Meanwhile, the state experienced improved air quality. As per the national bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board, Patna and Gaya recorded ‘moderate’ air quality where air quality index (AQI) stood at 195 and 150 respectively while Muzaffarpur recorded ‘poor’ AQI with an index value of 210.