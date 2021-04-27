Patna residents helping Covid-19 patients and senior citizens

Many Patna residents are helping Covid patients and others affected by the pandemic by meeting their essential needs.

Playback singer Panna Shrimali (40) has been providing free food to upto 500 Covid-19 patients and senior citizens daily in the state capital since mid-April, when the second wave of the disease led to a sharp rise in the number of infections, overwhelming the state’s health infrastructure.

“I accept food requests on WhatsApp number 8677095968. I just ask for Covid-19 test report to verify the authenticity of seekers. After that, we provide them food for 14 days without any cost,” Jagdeo Path resident Shrimali said, and added that senior citizens living alone were not asked to show Covid-19 report.

“We came across many instances where senior citizens were living alone as their children are settled in metro cities or aboard. They were solely dependent on domestic helpers, who have discontinued work due to Covid-19 resurgence. We provide medicines and dry ration to these elderly people,” he added.

Inspired by his father LP Ray, Shrimali ran a free food service last year as well during the Covid-induced nationwide lockdown. He has a cook and two delivery boys in his team. “I deliver food packets to nearby localities. We use safety gears like masks, gloves and hair caps for health safety.”

Similarly, two sisters Anupama Kumari and Neelima too were feeding 50 patients on a daily basis. Anupama, mother of a 4-month-old infant, started the service last week for Covid-19 patients in need.

“My sister and I cook food at my home. As I have to take care of my baby, Neelima delivers food on her scooty. At times we get volunteers for distribution, but that is not often due to fear of infection, distant location and scorching heat,” said the 32-year-old Anupama.

She has decided not to spend money on birthdays or festival celebrations this year. I won’t even celebrate the first birthday of my new-born. I will use the money to serve needy people this year.”

Another resident Vidyabhushan Sharma has started a steam parlour-- designed using stove and pressure cooker-- for the underprivileged near Bhattacharya Road. Sharma recovered from Covid-19 last year.

“During my treatment, I realised the importance of steam inhalation for curbing the infection. The price of an electric steamer has increased to ₹1000, which is not affordable for daily wagers. Thus, I have set up a steam parlour to provide free service to them.”

Sushma Devi, 66, a city resident said she was helped by strangers instead of relatives after she tested positive along with her husband. “My son lives in Bangalore. I have several relatives in the city but none of them responded after our positive report. Instead, strangers have come up as life savers for us.”