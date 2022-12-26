Patna schools shut till Dec 31 due to cold

All private and government schools will remain closed in Patna for students up to class 8 till December 31 owing to cold conditions, officials said.

District magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh issued an order for closure of the schools late Sunday evening.

“In view of the cold wave condition, schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to class 8 from December 26 to December 31. The decision has been taken considering the health safety of students amid cold conditions in the morning hours,” he said.

Residents should brace for bone chilling cold this week as mercury in the state is likely to plunge after 24 hours, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre.

Meteorologists attributed cold wave conditions prevailing in north India for dip in mercury in the coming two days.

As per daily bulletin issued, Ziradei in Siwan district remained the coldest place in Bihar, recording the lowest minimum temperature of 10°C.

The average maximum and minimum temperature stood at 24°C and 12°C respectively. Sitamarhi recorded the minimum temperature of 10.7°C, East Champaran 11°C, Saharsa 11.1°C, Kishanganj 12.5°C and Patna 13.4°C.

Neha Kumari, an official at Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “As per current numerical model and weather analysis, north westerly winds are prevailing over the state up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. A cyclonic circulation has formed over north and central parts of the country. Under the influence, mercury in the state is likely to plunge by 2°C to 4°C from Tuesday.”