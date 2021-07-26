Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Patna: Two youths killed in separate incidents
patna news

Patna: Two youths killed in separate incidents

Armed assailants killed two youths in separate incidents in Patna district on Monday, police said
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 09:22 PM IST
HT Image

Their bodies were sent to Nalanda Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination.

The first incident took place after criminals gunned down a 17-year-old youth at Kolhi marg under Gaurichak police station on Monday morning, when he was on way to meet his friend. Following the incident, an irate mob kept the body in front of Gaurichak police station and demanded the arrest of the criminals.

In the second incident, armed criminals killed a 23-year-old youth at Pathari Ghat under Alamganj police station. According to the sister of the deceased, the youth, an auto-rickshaw driver, was murdered after he left his house from Chand colony around 9.30am.

SHO of Alamganj police station, Sudhir Kumar, said the motive behind the murder is not clear. “Police are investigating the matter,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday night, a fish trader was killed at Mushari area under Malsalami police station in Patna. The incident took place when the trader was returning from fish market. Agitated over the incident, angry locals blocked Morcha Road and demanded arrest of the criminals.

DSP Amit Sharan said raids are on to trace the criminals. “The reason behind the murder is uncertain,” he said.

