PU to begin classes for 4-year UG course today

Patna University (PU) is set to commence regular classes for the new academic session 2023-2027 for various undergraduate (UG) regular courses from Friday.

Patna Women's College. (HT)

More than 4,000 newly admitted students attended the induction meeting organised by PU’s constituent colleges on Thursday, where they were apprised of the college’s rules and regulation.

Magadh Mahila College, BN College, Patna Science College, Patna College and Vanijya Mahavidyalaya organised an induction meeting at their respective premises to welcome students and familiarise them with the college code of conduct.

Officials of PU said the new batch will undergo four-year UG regular course for the first time in the state.

PU’s dean of students’ welfare Anil Kumar, said, “While addressing students, we informed them to stay regular and acquainted them with the new pattern of course and examination. Following the choice-based credit system (CBCS), four-year UG courses will have a total of eight semesters. Students will get flexibility of choice to opt for skill subjects.”

Kumar said all constituent colleges are set to start regular classes for all vocational and conventional classes from Friday.

PU’s academic session commenced on time after a gap of three years as the academic calendar remained affected owing to Covid-19 outbreak. Last year, PU commenced academic sessions in October.

