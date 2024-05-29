 Patna University expels student arrested for murder on law college campus - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Patna University expels student arrested for murder on law college campus

ByMukesh Kumar Mishra
May 29, 2024 09:24 PM IST

In a separate order, Patna University also directed students to vacate all boys’ hostels by 4 pm on May 31

PATNA: Patna University on Wednesday expelled a student arrested in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old BN College student, who was beaten to death on the Patna Law College campus on Monday.

Harsh Raj, 22, a final-year BA student, was attacked by 7-8 masked men on May 27 (Videograb)
“Aditya Raj alias Chandan Kumar, a sixth-semester bachelor in mass communications student at Patna College, has been expelled from the university. The university has also decided to hold back his result till further orders,” a notification issued by Patna University said.

In a separate order, the university also directed students to vacate all boys’ hostels by 4 pm on May 31. “All hostels will be closed till further orders,” the order said.

Harsh Raj, 22, a final-year BA student, was attacked by 7-8 masked men on May 27 as he was coming out of an examination centre on the law college campus after appearing in his final exams. He was taken to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where he died a while later.

Harsh Raj’s father, Ajit Kumar, a journalist with a Hindi daily, has sought a CBI probe, saying his son was killed due to a political conspiracy as he was planning to contest the university elections

A special investigation team (SIT) formed to investigate the murder carried out searches at multiple locations in Patna and Nalanda districts, including Patna University hostels to nab the other accused.

“During interrogation, the prime accused revealed the names of five others involved in the crime while he was unaware of the names of three criminals. The reason behind the murder was a dispute that took place at Dandia night last year,” senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra said.

City SP (East) Bharat Soni said that the police conducted searches at five hostels but did not find the suspects.

According to police, Chandan and his associates met Harsh on May 24 and a heated argument ensued. “They assembled near Patna Law College on the morning of May 27. As Harsh came out of his examination hall, they started thrashing him with sticks,” Soni said.

Wednesday, May 29, 2024
