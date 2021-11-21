Patna University to begin admission in PG courses from Monday

In a major relief to students waiting for admission in post-graduation (PG) regular courses, Patna University (PU) is all set to commence the process for the same from Monday.

As per the latest notification issued by PU, online forms for admission in regular PG courses including MA, MSc and MCom along with PG diploma in public administration programmes will be available from November 22 to December 20.

“Interested students can check details of all courses and fill online admission form through our official website www.patnauniversity.ac.in,” said Anil Kumar, dean of students’ welfare.

PU has around 1800 seats in PG regular courses of science, commerce and humanities.

Besides, PU has extended the deadline for filling online admission form in PG vocational courses till November 30.

PU’s academic session for PG courses has been delayed this year owing to Covid-19 induced restriction. Usually, the varsity starts the admission process for PG courses in April.

“The varsity takes admission in traditional PG courses based on marks obtained by the candidates in their last qualifying examination instead of conducting entrance test. However, entrance exams will be conducted for admission in PG vocational courses. The entrance schedule for them will be announced after the closure of the application window,” said Kumar.

Admission on UG seats through spot round

The state education department has sanctioned additional 240 seats in undergraduate (UG) courses at two colleges of PU. The varsity has announced to take admission on additional seats and vacant seats through online counselling mode beginning from Monday.

Patna College and Patna Science College have been sanctioned additional 180 and 60 seats respectively.

PU has announced an online counselling process for conducting spot admission for filling around 900 seats in undergraduate courses across its constituent colleges. Interested candidates can fill the subjects’ choices through online mode. The process will begin with Magadh Mahila College on Monday followed by Patna Science College on November 24, Patna College and Vanijya Mahavidyalaya on November 26 and BN College on November 28.

“Selected candidates will have to pay admission fee through online mode and visit their respective colleges for paper verification. The spot round admission will be concluded by November 30”, said Kumar.