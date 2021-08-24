Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
patna news

Patna-Delhi Rajdhani to have Tejas coaches from Sept 1

By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 09:55 PM IST
The East Central Railway (ECR) have introduced newly upgraded Tejas sleeper coaches with enhanced smart features in Rajendra Nagar Terminal-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train from September 1.

According to an ECR press release issued on Tuesday, all main entrance doors are centralized and controlled by guards. All coaches have been provided with automatic fire alarm and detection system. CCTV cameras with day night vision capability, facial recognition even in low light condition and network video recorder are provided have been installed in each coach.

Two LCD screens inside each of these coaches will display vital journey related information to the passengers as the next station, distance remaining, expected time of arrival, delay and safety related messages.

“Other features include toilet door sensors, panic switch, emergency talk back system for medical or security, bio vacuum toilet system, water level sensor to indicate water availability on real time basis, improved interiors and berth reading lights,” said chief public relation officer of ECR Rajesh Kumar.

Seats and berths having fire – resistant silicon foam, provide better comfort and safety to passengers.

