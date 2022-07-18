Pet dog feels the pinch of anti-liquor law

Policemen posted with Muffassil police station at Buxar in “dry” Bihar of has a peculiar problem at hand nowadays that they know not how to fix — their newest guest, a German Shephard who doesn’t understand their instructions and has not shown any inclination either to learn in the last 12 days that it has been there.

On July 6, a team police deployed at Chausa-Karmnasa border between Bihar’s Buxar and Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur flagged a luxury car for routine checking. “The team recovered half a dozen bottles of expensive Indian manufactured foreign liquor from the car. Both the occupants, Satish Kumar and Bhuvneshwar Yadav, were also found drunk, which was duly confirmed by breath analyser test. The two were arrested and sent to jail and the vehicle was seized,” said Amit Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Muffassil police station, adding that the German Shephard travelling with them was brought to the police station.

The SHO said that the dog understood instructions in English only. “It is being given milk and cornflakes to eat. The dog seems to have been nurtured in comfort and with care and so it is feeling out of place in the police station,” he said.

The two human occupants of the vehicle said during questioning that they were going to Bhubaneshwar from Lucknow, a policeman at the police station said.

Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar since April 2016.

