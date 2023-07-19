PFI’s ‘master trainer’ arrested in Bihar’s East Champaran

A member of the Popular Front of India (PFI) was arrested from Bihar’s East Champaran on Wednesday, police said, and described him as a “master trainer” whose video showing him purportedly giving martial arts training to members of the banned organisation went viral recently.

The Union government in September last year outlawed PFI. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional director general of police (headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said Mohammad Yaqoob Khan was arrested on the basis of a tip-off. He added that Khan was handed over to National Investigation Agency (NIA) after interrogation.

Gangwar said the NIA in February 2023 wrote to the state police seeking the arrest of Khan and five others Mohammad Riyaz, Irshad Alam, Mumtaz Ansari, Mohammad Afroz, and Mohammad Nazre Alam. He added three of them were evading arrest since July 2022.

Gangwar said Ansari was arrested from Tamil Nadu on June 19 and Alam from East Champaran on March 17.

East Champaran police superintendent Kantesh Mishra said they carried out raids after interrogating Khan, who was also booked over an inflammatory Facebook video post aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Union government in September last year outlawed PFI and its affiliates for five years, accusing them of involvement in radicalisation and terrorist activities. The ban followed a crackdown on the group’s leaders and office bearers across states in which nearly 350 people were rounded up.

The PFI announced its dissolution and asked its members to stop their activities following the ban on the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Avinash Kumar Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail