PM Modi back in Bihar this weekend, will address 3 more election rallies

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led a sharp offensive against the Opposition INDIA bloc at his two election meetings in Maharajganj and Siwan on Tuesday, will be back in the state over the weekend to address three more rallies, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders said. PM Narendra Modi addresses an election public meeting for Lok Sabha polls,in Motihari on Tuesday (HT File Photo/Santosh Kumar)

During his next visit, PM Modi is scheduled to address three rallies at Pataliputra, Buxar and Karakat, which go to polls in the last phase on June 1. This will take the total number of rallies addressed by PM Modi in Bihar to 15, apart from his roadshow in Patna during his May 12 visit.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 39 out of Bihar’s 40 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, up from 31 in 2014.

BJP leaders said PM Modi has been relentlessly campaigning for the party and its alliance partners, starting from Jamui on April 4 where ally, Janata Dal (United) candidate Arun Bharti is the NDA candidate.

Analyst NK Choudhary said PM Modi’s extensive campaigning in Bihar was understandable. “He is the strongest BJP leader and the entire party revolves around him. In Bihar, NDA also depends on his charisma. That is a plus for him and also a minus, as it puts him under enormous strain to deliver every time,” Choudhary said.

Former director of AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies DM Diwakar said PM Modi’s role was more important this time due to previous occasions because chief minister Nitish Kumar’s credibility has taken a hit because of repeatedly switching sides.

BJP lawmaker Devesh Kumar said PM Modi’s focus on Bihar wasn’t surprising, or a new development. “One should not be surprised by the way PM campaigns, as this is how he has always campaigned. In 2019, he addressed 18 rallies in Bihar,” said Kumar, who is also the party’s social media in-charge in Bihar.

Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said PM Modi’s presence in the state was a huge motivation for the party workers as well as the voters. “He always gives his 100% and he is doing that… He enjoys hard work and that is why he expects the same from his workers and people at large,” he said.