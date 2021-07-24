PM Modi says Darbhanga airport is becoming imp contributor to Bihar’s progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Darbhanga airport was becoming an important contributor to Bihar’s progress, acknowledging the good response it has received ever since starting operations last year under Central government’s UDAN scheme, aimed to boost regional air connectivity. The PM’s observation came in response to a Tweet by a man who thanked the PM for giving Darbhanga civil aviation facility.

“Happy to know! We are working towards boosting connectivity and comfort as far as the aviation sector is concerned. As for Darbhanga airport, it is becoming an important contributor to Bihar’s progress”, wrote PM Modi.

It was in response to a Tweet by one Mukund Jha who wrote: “For the first time I am boarding a flight with My Father. Thank you @narendramodi ji for giving the airport to Darbhanga.” Jha also posted photos with his father before boarding the plane and after getting seated inside,

Jha’s bio on the micro blogging site indicated he was president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in south Kolkata.

“BJP in 2014 promised to give us [an] airport and they kept that promise and built one airport,” he said in another post on the matter.

His post drew over 5,300 likes within a few hours and his followers tally increased by a couple of hundreds.

Meanwhile, one of threads praised the PM saying, “The vision of NaMo govt in improving connectivity and giving us airports such as Darbhanga and Pakyong in Sikkim and 4 upcoming airports in Ladakh, international airport in northeast is absolutely laudable (sic). Hope every major town of India has airport and rail connectivity.”

A couple of others put out Tweets demanding civil aviation facilities at other major cities in Bihar such as Purnia and Bhagalpur.

Flight operation at Darbhanga airport was launched on November 8 last year. As of now, SpiceJet and IndiGo are connecting the city with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata besides Hyderabad.

According to the Airport Authorities of India, on Friday, Darbhanga airport witnessed movement of 18 flights and 2,155 passengers. Acquisition of 78 acres of land for the construction of a permanent terminal building and installation of navigational facility is pending with the state government. The civil enclave at Darbhanga is running from an interim terminal building set up in 2.3 acre of land provided by the Indian Air Force.