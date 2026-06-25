PMCH principal Dr Narendra Pratap Singh removed over absence during health minister’s visit

The Bihar health department on Thursday relieved Dr Narendra Pratap Singh of the additional charge of principal of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) with immediate effect, citing unauthorised absence from duty and alleged misuse of government resources, said a press release issued by the health department.

Dr Narendra Pratap Singh (File photo)

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Dr Geeta Sinha, a professor in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at the PMCH, has been given the additional charge of principal until further orders.

Dr Singh has been posted as professor at Government Medical College, Bettiah, following the department’s decision.

The statement quoting Bihar’s health minister Nishant said the government would not compromise on discipline, accountability and efficient administration in health institutions.

“Necessary steps will continue to be taken to ensure accountability, discipline and smooth functioning of health institutions. Negligence of any kind will not be tolerated,” the statement quoting the minister said.

According to the health department, Dr Singh was found absent from the PMCH without prior intimation or approved leave during a pre-scheduled programme attended by the health minister on June 23. Officials said repeated attempts to contact him during the visit were unsuccessful as he did not respond to phone calls, preventing discussions on several important academic and administrative matters.

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{{^usCountry}} A departmental inquiry subsequently found that Dr Singh was present at his private clinic during office hours. The inquiry also reportedly found a government vehicle of the department parked outside the clinic, the release said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A departmental inquiry subsequently found that Dr Singh was present at his private clinic during office hours. The inquiry also reportedly found a government vehicle of the department parked outside the clinic, the release said. {{/usCountry}}

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The health department viewed the incident as a serious lapse in the discharge of official duties and alleged misuse of government resources, prompting the decision to withdraw Dr Singh’s additional charge as PMCH principal.

The order appointing Dr Geeta Sinha as principal-in-charge has come into effect immediately, officials said.