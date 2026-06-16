PMCH will be Bihar’s first govt hospital to get dedicated spine unit

The Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), Bihar’s oldest and one of its largest government healthcare institutions, will become the first state-run medical college hospital in Bihar to have an independent spine sub-speciality unit under its orthopaedics department. This follows the state cabinet’s approval on May 27 to create 39 posts for the facility, officials said.

Officials said the dedicated spine unit will significantly strengthen PMCH’s capacity to provide specialised orthopaedic and neurosurgical care while advancing Bihar’s efforts to build world-class tertiary healthcare infrastructure. (File photo)

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Officials said the move aims to address the rising burden of trauma and spinal disorders, particularly injuries resulting from road accidents.

The specialised unit at PMCH, which is being redeveloped into a 5,462-bed hospital — set to become the country’s largest medical college hospital — will offer advanced procedures such as minimally invasive spine surgery (MISS), endoscopic spine surgery, correction of spinal deformities including scoliosis, and treatment of spinal tumours and tuberculosis-related spine conditions.

Two posts each of professor and associate professor, four each of assistant professor and senior resident doctors, 24 staff nurses, two operation theatre assistants and one upper division clerk have been sanctioned for the spine sub-speciality unit, according to a May 29 communication from health department joint secretary Dinesh Kumar Jha to the accountant general, Bihar. Additional support personnel like computer operators will be engaged through outsourcing, as needed, the letter said.

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{{^usCountry}} The annual financial outlay for the new posts is estimated at ₹2.46 crore, excluding allowances, and will be borne by the state government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The annual financial outlay for the new posts is estimated at ₹2.46 crore, excluding allowances, and will be borne by the state government. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the dedicated spine unit will significantly strengthen PMCH’s capacity to provide specialised orthopaedic and neurosurgical care while advancing Bihar’s efforts to build world-class tertiary healthcare infrastructure.

Doctors at the orthopaedics department of PMCH on Tuesday successfully performed two complex spine surgeries on bedridden patients who had lost strength in their legs due to severe spinal conditions, officials said.

One patient, a 13-year-old girl from Nawada, had suffered a cervical spine fracture after a heavy object fell on her neck, compressing her spinal cord and rendering both legs non-functional. Doctors relieved the pressure on the spinal cord and performed corrective cervical spine surgery. The patient is expected to regain normal mobility within two months, doctors said.

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In the second case, a woman from Patna, who had suffered chronic back pain, weakness and tingling in her left leg, and difficulty walking for several years, underwent a successful transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) procedure. Doctors removed the pressure-causing disc between the L4 and L5 vertebrae and stabilised the spine through fusion surgery.

The surgeries were performed by a team comprising Dr Mahesh Prasad, Dr Saurabh, Dr Chand, Dr Rahul, Dr Nitish, Dr Saif and Dr Vivek Priyadarshi, with anaesthesia support led by department head Dr Sudama Prasad, a statement said on Tuesday.