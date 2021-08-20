Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Police find abducted toddler in Bihar village; kidnappers escape

The boy is the son of an auto-rickshaw driver and was kidnapped from his home on July 4. The parents were sleeping in their thatched hut in a slum near Tarbangala turning at Dehri-on-Sone alongside their one-and-a-half-year-old twins
By Prasun K Mishra
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Rohtas police recovered a one-and-a-half-year-old kidnapped boy from Ramdihara village under Amjhor police station limits of the Bihar district late on Thursday.

The boy is the son of an auto-rickshaw driver and was kidnapped from his home on July 4. The parents were sleeping in their thatched hut in a slum near Tarbangala turning at Dehri-on-Sone alongside their one-and-a-half-year-old twins.

They had left the door ajar as it was quite warm that day. At about 3.30am, the father woke up to see that one child was missing. A case under sections 363 and 365 of Indian penal Code was registered against unknown criminals and police suspected it to be the handiwork of a relative or child traffickers, superintendent of police, Ashish Bharti said.

The SP formed a special team under probationer DySP-cum-SHO Dehri, Ajit Pratap Singh and police on Thursday got a tip off about the child’s presence in Ramdihara village. The boy was recovered from an abandoned house as the kidnappers succeeded in escaping.

Police said the criminals had been identified and one of them is a close relative of couple. Raids were on for their arrest, SP Bharti said.

