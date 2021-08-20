Grocer shot dead in Bihar’s Supaul; locals demand justice

A grocery owner was shot dead late on Thursday evening in Bihar’s Supaul, said police on Friday. This is the second such incident within six months in the district.

The incident took place when Binod Choudhary was about to close his store at about 8pm. Four armed criminals on two bikes reached the shop at Shyamnagar market and demanded cash from him.

“The criminals shot the owner in his chest, killing him on the spot,” police said, adding, “He was taken to Pipra primary health centre (PHC) where the doctor declared him dead.”

Supaul superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Kumar said, “The gang has been detected and one member of the gang has been arrested.” He added, “Massive raids are going on at all possible hideouts.”

Meanwhile, protesters blocked Pipra-Supaul Road on Friday morning, to protest against the incident and demand immediate arrest of the criminals.

Till the filing of this report, a First Information Report had not been lodged. However, police have started investigation on the basis of the statement of the son of the deceased and a bike the criminals left behind when locals raised an alarm right after the incident.

Earlier, on August 6, police had to fire rubber bullets when a group protesting against the killing of a young man turned violent in a minor dispute at Abhuar village under Kishanpur police station of Supaul district. Several police personnel sustained injuries.

In February, a grocery owner was shot dead and three others were injured when armed criminals fired at them indiscriminately at Maheshpur Chowk under Pipra police station.