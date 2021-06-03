Post cyclone Yaas, Bihar begins crop loss assessment, including for sugarcane

Bihar agriculture department is assessing farmers’ loss caused by cyclone Yaas and is likely to also compensate sugarcane and vegetable farmers for damages this time, say officials.

“Earlier, farmers were not offered any relief from the government against loss of sugarcane due to the natural disturbances,” said an officer familiar with the issue.

State agriculture minister Amarendra Pratap Singh said farmers will be compensated for damages not only to standing crops like maize, paddy, moong (green gram), til (sesame) and oilseeds, apart from fruit crops like mango, litchi and banana, but also for vegetables and sugarcane. “The survey has begun and a detailed report will be submitted to the disaster management department for compensation by the end of this month,” Singh said.

Cyclone Yaas, which made its landfall on the coast of Odisha on May 26, ravaged Bihar for two days on May 27 and 28, leading heavy rains with strong winds, claiming at least seven lives. Officials of the agriculture department said that maize and moong crops were damaged extensively in the cyclonic rains. “However, vegetables, particularly those growing on vines, suffered a major blow due to prolonged accumulation of water in the fields,” said an officer.

“The department has asked all the district magistrates (DMs) to submit the details of crop damages in two specified formats. The block development officers will do the groundwork and the district agriculture officer will forward the same to the DMs for verification. The DM’s view is must as the compensation would be doled out from the disaster management department,” said another officer, adding that the entire exercise is expected to be completed by the end of June.

The agriculture minister said the department was sensitive towards the miseries of farmers, who were already facing the odds due to the outbreak of Covid pandemic, and will do everything to help them tide over the crisis.