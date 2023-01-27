Home / Cities / Patna News / Prashant Kishor on why Nitish chose Tejashwi: 'doesn't want someone better...'

Prashant Kishor on why Nitish chose Tejashwi: 'doesn't want someone better...'

patna news
Published on Jan 27, 2023 03:43 PM IST

Both Nitish Kumar and Prashant Kishor have taken potshots at each other in the recent past. Kishor, who was a national vice president, was expelled by the party in January 2020 for "acting against the party's decisions".

Political strategist Prashant Kishor and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.
Political strategist Prashant Kishor and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.
ByShubhangi Gupta, New Delhi

Political strategist Prashant Kishor's attack against Bihar chief minister and his former boss Nitish Kumar has continued undeterred. On Friday, he spoke about why Nitish chose RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as his likely successor, claiming it was because he wants to continue his legacy and "does not want someone better than him to come to power". "He knows after 2025 he won’t be the CM and Bihar will suffer under Yadav and people will again come back and choose Nitish Kumar," Kishor was quoted by news agency ANI.

Nitish recently indicated that Tejashwi Yadav will lead the Mahagathbandhan in the 2025 Bihar Assembly election. "I am saying this from the beginning...He (Tejashwi Yadav) will definitely do it. You understand it right?" Kumar was quoted by ANI.

Also read | 'No need to wait... RJD has biggest share': PK's jab at Nitish on new CM talk

Kishor, a former JDU leader who was sacked by the party in 2020, said he had been approached by Nitish Kumar to join the Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance of Congress, JDU, RJD, and other parties in Bihar that swung to power in the state after the JDU-BJP fallout. "He knew that if he continued his alliance with BJP, after winning the 2024 polls, he would be removed and BJP would choose a CM from their own party," he added.

Both Nitish Kumar and Prashant Kishor have taken potshots at each other in the recent past. Kishor, who was national vice president, was expelled by the party in January 2020 for "acting against the party's decisions".

Also read | Prashant Kishor says Nitish ‘exposed’ after not attending Bharat Jodo Yatra

Earlier this month, Prashant Kishor had said the JDU leader should not wait till 2025 and make his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, the chief minister of Bihar. "Nitish has announced to contest elections under Tejashwi's leadership. He has accepted the fact that the election cannot be won on his face or by his party JDU," he was quoted by ANI.

"There is no need to wait till 2025 to elect Tejashwi Yadav as CM. In their alliance, RJD has the biggest share. Nitish Kumar should make him CM. This will give Tejashwi a chance to work for three years and the public will have the opportunity to vote on the basis of his performance," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shubhangi Gupta

    A journalist with 4+ years with digital media, Shubhangi Gupta covers political, world, and business news for Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

Topics
nitish kumar tejashwi yadav bihar + 1 more
nitish kumar tejashwi yadav bihar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out