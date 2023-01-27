Prashant Kishor on why Nitish chose Tejashwi: 'doesn't want someone better...'

Political strategist Prashant Kishor's attack against Bihar chief minister and his former boss Nitish Kumar has continued undeterred. On Friday, he spoke about why Nitish chose RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as his likely successor, claiming it was because he wants to continue his legacy and "does not want someone better than him to come to power". "He knows after 2025 he won’t be the CM and Bihar will suffer under Yadav and people will again come back and choose Nitish Kumar," Kishor was quoted by news agency ANI.

Nitish recently indicated that Tejashwi Yadav will lead the Mahagathbandhan in the 2025 Bihar Assembly election. "I am saying this from the beginning...He (Tejashwi Yadav) will definitely do it. You understand it right?" Kumar was quoted by ANI.

Kishor, a former JDU leader who was sacked by the party in 2020, said he had been approached by Nitish Kumar to join the Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance of Congress, JDU, RJD, and other parties in Bihar that swung to power in the state after the JDU-BJP fallout. "He knew that if he continued his alliance with BJP, after winning the 2024 polls, he would be removed and BJP would choose a CM from their own party," he added.

Both Nitish Kumar and Prashant Kishor have taken potshots at each other in the recent past. Kishor, who was national vice president, was expelled by the party in January 2020 for "acting against the party's decisions".

Earlier this month, Prashant Kishor had said the JDU leader should not wait till 2025 and make his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, the chief minister of Bihar. "Nitish has announced to contest elections under Tejashwi's leadership. He has accepted the fact that the election cannot be won on his face or by his party JDU," he was quoted by ANI.

"There is no need to wait till 2025 to elect Tejashwi Yadav as CM. In their alliance, RJD has the biggest share. Nitish Kumar should make him CM. This will give Tejashwi a chance to work for three years and the public will have the opportunity to vote on the basis of his performance," he added.

