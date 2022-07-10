Preparations in full swing for PM’s visit to Bihar Vidhan Sabha

PATNA: Preparations are in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Patna for the concluding function of the Bihar Legislative Assembly centenary celebrations on Tuesday evening.

Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Sunday said that it would be a historic occasion, as it would be the first visit of any PM to the Bihar Vidhan Sabha premises after Independence. “In October, the President had attended the centenary function, while in February Lok Sabha Speaker addressed the legislators. Narendra Modi will be the first PM to visit here and that makes it a historic event for the Bihar Vidhan Sabha,” he said.

A sprawling makeshift venue with a capacity of over 1,700 people is being constructed on the outer ground of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha for the event. Present and former members of the Bihar Legislature as well as members of Parliament from the state, district board chairman and vice-chairman, and Padma awardees have been invited to the function.

Security has been beefed up around the area, with the chief secretary, director general of police (DGP), Patna district magistrate (DM), and senior superintendent of police (SSP) looking into the minute of details to conform to the Special Protection Group (SPG) requirements.

The PM will reach the Vidhan Sabha at 6 pm and depart at 7.05 pm. He will first unveil the ‘Shatabdi Stambh’ (centenary column), built-in front of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. President Ram Nath Kovind had last year laid the foundation of ‘Shatabdi Stambh’ during his Bihar visit as part of the Bihar Legislative Assembly centenary celebrations. Later, Lok Sabha Speaker also released its replica during his visit to Patna.

“The ‘Shatabdi Stambh’ in front of the Vidhan Sabha building will be 40 feet high, including a 25-feet octagonal concrete structure with sandstones all around. Above it will be a 15-feet ‘Bodhi Vriksha’ model made of bronze, exactly the same as preserved in the Parliament museum as a memento of Bihar. It will have 243 leaves symbolising the strength of the Vidhan Sabha and another 75 leaves marking the strength of the Vidhan Parishad. It will have four ‘Anjeer’ (fig) garlands hanging by the stems and Swastik symbols on all four sides. The nine stems of the tree will denote nine divisions, while smaller leaves will signify districts,” the Speaker said.

The PM will also plant a sapling of ‘Kalptaru’ and open the Centenary Memorial Garden, which will have 100 varieties of medicinal plants.

“He will then reach the venue and lay the foundation stone of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Museum, which will showcase 100 years of glorious journey of the House, and the Vidhan Sabha guest house. He will also release a book presenting the rich legacy through the journey from the first Bihar Vidhan Sabha to the 17th on the occasion,” said Sinha.

