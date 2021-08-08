Private schools in Bihar to reopen for classes 9 and 10 from Monday

A majority of city schools are set to welcome students of Classes 9 and 10 from Monday as school managements were seen completing last-minute preparations on Sunday.

As a part of Unlock 5, the state government allowed the reopening of schools across the state for Classes 9 and 10 from Saturday. However, a majority of the private schools skipped reopening last week owing to pending arrangements.

Among prominent schools, St Michael’s High School, St Karen’s High School and Baldwin Academy will resume classes from Monday while several schools would re-open later this week due to ongoing examinations.

Rajiv Ranjan Sinha, principal of Baldwin Academy, said, “All necessary arrangements for calling students of the secondary section have been completed. Students will attend physical classes on alternate days. We have made provisions for live streaming of lessons from the classroom for those who will attend classes online.”

Similarly, those schools which re-opened last week are expecting improvement in attendance.

“Around 20 students of Class 9 and 10 attended classes on the first day which was less than 25% of the total strength. The attendance of Class 12 students is slightly better. We are expecting a rise in attendance from Monday,” shared a teacher of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Khagual.

Bishop Scott Group of Schools would reopen from August 11. “All our teaching and non-teaching staff are fully vaccinated. Sanitisation of premises and transport vehicles have been done. We have planned to call students based on their locality to ease transportation facility”, shared Ashfaque Iqbal, vice-principal of Boys’ wing.

PU’s geology department celebrates platinum jubilee

Patna University (PU)’s geology department celebrated platinum jubilee on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, PU’s vice-chancellor Girish Kumar Choudhary pressed for developing geology museum for imparting practical training to students.

Attending the online ceremony, Arbinda Mitra, scientific secretary at the Principal Scientific Adviser Office (GoI), said that he would take initiatives for providing opportunities to PU’s students and research scholars for scientific analysis at top laboratories.

The department’s former head BK Mishra and senior JD(U) leader Ranveer Nandan announced extending financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each to the department. The department has also launched a new logo on completion of 75 years.

Among prominent alumni, Rajeev Sinha head of department at IIT Kanpur, Abhinav Kumar serving at atomic minerals divisions, ONGC’s former director DN Singh, Rajeev Lochan who is associated with Coal India attended the ceremony along with other top designated pass outs.