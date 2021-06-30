On CCTV: Property dealer shot dead by 2 men on Bihar highway. They fired 7 shots

Patna: A property dealer travelling on a motorcycle was forced to stop and shot dead by two men in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Wednesday morning, police said. A CCTV camera captured the brazen attack on the busy Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur national highway that shows the assailants spent about a minute at the spot after the first shot, firing repeatedly to make sure that the man was dead.

Police said they found seven shell casings from the spot.

The dead man was identified as Nawal Kishore Singh, a property dealer from Muzaffarpur ‘s Sheopur.

Muzaffarpur SSP Jayant Kant said Nawal Kishore Singh was the brother of a former chief and district board member, Srinarayan Singh, who filed his papers to contest the Bihar elections as a candidate of a regional party Janta Dal Rashtravadi in October-November last year. Srinarayan was killed during campaigning on October 25, 2020.

Police said Wednesday’s incident took place at about 5.30am when the property dealer was going somewhere from Ahiyapur. Nawal Kishore was forced to stop his motorcycle between Old Zero Mile and Vijay Chhapra on the Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur highway, about 100 km from state capital Patna.

When one of the two men got off the motorcycle and moved towards Nawal Kishore, he appeared to have figured something was amiss and tried to run. According to the CCTV footage, the assailant fired the shot on his back. Nawal Kishore fell. The assailant fired at him again, and again over the next 60 seconds. At one point, the assailant walked back to the motorcycle and got a second weapon to fire again. They eventually sped away towards Sitamarhi.

Witnesses told the police that the men also killed a street dog who had been barking incessantly at them.

“The dog ran a few metres and collapsed to his death”, said Ramsagar Shah, who has a tea stall near the spot.

Local residents said it appeared the gunmen fired about 15 shots but the police stressed they found only seven shells.

Police said they were trying to question two men present at the spot for a lead about the assailants. They are also seeing if the CCTV footage helps to identify the accused and are examining phone details of the dead man.

