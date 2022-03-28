Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Protests over The Kashmir Files movie in Bihar assembly
patna news

Protests over The Kashmir Files movie in Bihar assembly

RJD legislator Rakesh Roshan questioned the message the government wanted to give to society through the film
Deputy chief minister Tar Kishore Prasad on March 17 invited all legislators to watch the film. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 02:54 PM IST
ByArun Kumar

PATNA: The Bihar assembly was on Monday adjourned till 2 pm after the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation or CPI-ML lawmakers got into the Well of the House and tore the tickets given to legislators to watch The Kashmir Files movie.

Deputy chief minister Tar Kishore Prasad on March 17 invited all legislators to watch the film on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir in the 1990s. The invitation came a day after the state government exempted the film from tax.

Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) members first refused the tickets for the film. Later CPI-ML members tore the tickets and protested saying the movie was made to polarise the country on communal lines and would not be allowed. “This is a ticket of hatred, as the film targets Muslims,” said CPI-ML lawmaker Mehboob Alam.

RJD lawmaker Rampreet Sada said atrocities cannot be seen in terms of religion. Another RJD legislator, Rakesh Roshan, questioned the message the government wanted to give to society through the film. “Had there been a film on unemployment, malnutrition, or illiteracy, it would have been better.”

Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha’s repeatedly requested the members to take their seats and comment after watching the film. But the protests continued and forced the adjournment of the House.

Minister Jibesh Kumar said the film only depicts the bitter truth and the Opposition was opposing it as part of an agenda.

Arun Kumar

Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues....view detail

