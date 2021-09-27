PU to begin new academic session from early Oct

Patna University (PU) is set to commence the new academic session for undergraduate courses in the first week of October, shared officials on Monday.

PU’s vice-chancellor Girish Kumar Chaudhary said an induction programme will be organised before the commencement of offline classes to familiarise newly admitted students with the university’s rules and regulations.

The university admitted more than 3300 students in various conventional and vocational undergraduate courses for the new academic session while the third counselling round is going on to fill around 1000 vacant seats.

Anil Kumar, dean of students’ welfare, said, “Around 80% seats are already filled in two rounds of counselling while third counselling will conclude on September 28. We are hopeful to complete the admission process in September itself.”

PU has also initiated the process for recruiting guest faculties as several professors retired in the 2020-2021 session.

“Due to recent retirement of professors, several departments are facing difficulty in conducting classes owing to lack of teachers. As an alternative arrangement, the university has decided to recruit as many as 206 guest faculty members in various subjects to ensure the smooth conduct of classes. We have invited online application for the post of guest faculty till October 15,” added Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Patna University is all set to celebrate its 105th Foundation Day on October 1. Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will be the chief of guest on the occasion. Altogether 41 students who graduated in 2020 will be awarded gold medal for their academic excellence.