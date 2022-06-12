PU to introduce CBCS at UG level from new academic session, calls experts’ suggestion

PATNA: In an effort to make graduation courses job-oriented, Patna University (PU) has decided to implement a choice-based credit system (CBCS) at the undergraduate (UG) level from the new academic session 2022-23, said officials on Sunday.

In a bid to finalise the new course structure, PU’s vice-chancellor Girish Kumar Choudhary has invited suggestions from research scholars, managers of top firms, and professors of various varsities to make CBCS more beneficial for the students.

“We are set to introduce CBCS across all 26 courses offered at the UG level here. We welcome suggestions from experts and scholars for designing the new syllabus on email itcell@pup.ac.in by June 20. The varsity would strive to incorporate their suggestions in the new curricula for the welfare of students,” Choudhary said.

In September 2021, the varsity constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Choudhary and formulated ordinances and regulations.

“With the support of faculty members, the varsity is ready with redefined syllabi. All the courses have been divided into core curriculum, optional curriculum, skill development curriculum, and internship/project. The new programme aims to enhance job skills among students and also benefit them during higher studies and research work in their respective fields,” Anil Kumar, PU dean of students’ welfare.

Kumar said that modification in the syllabi would also help the varsity to score better in NAAC accreditation.

CBCS allows students to choose inter-disciplinary and skill-oriented papers, giving them more flexibility to customise their course.

PU had implemented CBCS at the postgraduate level from the session 2018-19 but it could not implement the same at the UG level for want of modification of curricula.