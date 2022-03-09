Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Purnia becomes first district in Bihar to launch menstrual hygiene management plan
patna news

Purnia becomes first district in Bihar to launch menstrual hygiene management plan

District magistrate Rahul Kumar said with the cooperation of NGOs and UNICEF, the management plan first succeeded in the Kasba block, where it started as a pilot project in April last year
HT Image
Published on Mar 09, 2022 10:19 AM IST
ByAditya Nath Jha

PURNIA: Purnia become the first Bihar district to launch an action plan for menstruation hygiene management on International Women’s Day on Tuesday, officials said.

Government think-tank NITI Aayog has also approved a proposal of the district administration for toilets at 200 government schools in Purnia to promote menstrual hygiene.

Purnia district magistrate Rahul Kumar said that with the cooperation of NGOs and UNICEF, the management plan first succeeded in the Kasba block, where it started as a pilot project in April last year. He added that the NITI Aayog has allotted 4 crore for health and nutrition, growth monitoring devices, the toilets and to strengthen 237 panchayat libraries in the district.

Nav Astitwa Foundation founder Amrita Singh that they started the management in Kasba and within 11 months, they succeeded. “We have 300 master trainers,” she said. Singh added that there was some hesitancy during the first few weeks of the project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP