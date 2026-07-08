Rahul Gandhi’s Patna student outreach event postponed due to bypoll

The much-anticipated visit of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to Patna for the “Chhatron Ki Goonj” (Echo of Students) programme, slated for July 15, has been postponed following the imposition of the model code of conduct for the upcoming Bankipur assembly bypoll.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

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Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) media department head Rajesh Kumar Rathore confirmed the development, attributing it directly to the Election Commission’s notification for the July 30 by-election on the Bankipur seat, which fell vacant after its sitting MLA and BJP national chief Nitin Nabin moved to the Rajya Sabha. The poll notification was issued on July 6, triggering the code across the constituency with immediate effect.

The Congress had been gearing up for a significant student mobilisation drive in the state capital. Rahul Gandhi was expected to undertake a padyatra in Musallahpur, a bustling hub in Patna known for coaching centres where thousands of aspirants prepare for competitive examinations such as UPSC, BPSC, NEET and JEE. An earlier plan had also slated a direct interaction with students at Bapu Sabhaghar near Gandhi Maidan on July 11.

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{{^usCountry}} “Chhatron Ki Goonj,” launched by Rahul Gandhi in Kota in mid-June, has emerged as the party’s nationwide campaign to amplify the grievances of students and youth. It focuses on recurrent issues including paper leaks, exam cancellations, delays in recruitment, vacant government posts, soaring costs of private education and what the Congress describes as the shrinking opportunities in the public sector. The initiative follows widespread outrage over irregularities in national-level tests and has seen similar events planned in Prayagraj and Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Chhatron Ki Goonj,” launched by Rahul Gandhi in Kota in mid-June, has emerged as the party’s nationwide campaign to amplify the grievances of students and youth. It focuses on recurrent issues including paper leaks, exam cancellations, delays in recruitment, vacant government posts, soaring costs of private education and what the Congress describes as the shrinking opportunities in the public sector. The initiative follows widespread outrage over irregularities in national-level tests and has seen similar events planned in Prayagraj and Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

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Party workers on the ground in Bihar, including teams from the Youth Congress and NSUI, had been tasked with mobilising a large turnout, with internal targets reportedly hovering around 10,000 affected students. However, senior leaders admitted the exercise proved challenging. A Youth Congress functionary said that despite coordinated efforts, the teams had managed to compile a database of only 3,000 to 4,000 students with contact details so far.

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“The postponement has come as a breather for the coordinators,” remarked one state-level leader involved in the preparations. “It gives us additional time to strengthen outreach and ensure a more robust showing when the event is rescheduled.”

Congress leaders maintained that the decision to defer the Patna leg was a necessary compliance measure and that the party remains committed to taking forward the students’ agenda across Bihar at an appropriate time. The campaign continues to gain traction elsewhere, with youth wings actively collecting signatures and holding smaller interactions on issues ranging from education reforms to employment.

As competitive exam aspirants in Patna’s coaching hubs continue to grapple with uncertainty and frustration over systemic leaks and delays, the temporary pause in Rahul Gandhi’s visit has only underscored the deep anxieties simmering among Bihar’s youth. Party workers say the core demands — for accountability, a fixed exam calendar, and greater investment in education — will remain central whenever the programme is revived.