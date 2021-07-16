Railway engineer killed in Patna

A junior engineer with the Indian Railways was shot dead in Patna on Thursday evening while he was on his way back home. Police said two men on a motorcycle shot him multiple times from a close range before fleeing the scene. They added the manner in which Pankaj Kumar, 40, was killed showed the assailants were familiar with the route the junior engineer took for commuting to and from his place of work.

Senior police superintendent Upendra Sharma said they were investigating the case and will be unable to comment after it is over. “Following inputs from eyewitnesses, we have launched a search operation.”

Dhananjay Das, a policeman, was shot at separately in Bhagalpur while he was on his way to catch a train. Police said Das, a bodyguard of additional police superintendent Manish Kumar, was on leave when he was robbed and shot at.