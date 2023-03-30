Ram Navami celebration: Slugfest over DJ ban in Bihar; cops on high alert

The ban on playing of DJs during the Ram Navami procession in Bihar has taken political overtones with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioning the Bihar government’s decision, as the Bihar police have made all arrangements for a peaceful celebration.

No procession can be taken out without a licence issued by the concerned district administrations, said an official of the Bihar government, adding that playing objectionable songs has also been banned.

Even many district administrations have also banned DJs.

Against the state’s order, the BJP has questioned the intention of the chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

“There is nothing wrong with the ban, but the timing is bad, as it shows the appeasement policy of the government towards a particular community. If tomorrow, Muslim festivals play DJ, will it not be akin to provoking the Hindu community?” said BJP legislator Pawan Jaiswal.

“We also don’t like it, but being in practice for long banning it on the eve of Ram Navami is not a smart move and reflects the mindset of the government. Why should there be such strictness during Hindu festivals, when they are known to be peaceful? Why the same is not applied during Muslim festivals?” he asked.

Responding to BJP’s allegations, RJD legislator Ramanuj Prasad said playing DJs causes several problems, and it has nothing to do with religion.

“It creates problems on the road, some people also suffer heart attacks due to loud sounds. The ban on DJs is a welcome step and it should not be linked to any religion. It will help peaceful celebration of all festivals,” he added.

ADG (headquarters) JS Gangwar said that the ban has been in force during the celebrations while taking out the Ram Navami procession. He further directed the superintendents of police (SP) of all districts to take appropriate decisions and action given the situation.

Meanwhile, the state police headquarters has deployed five companies of central armed police forces (CAPF) and 27 companies of Bihar special auxiliary police (BSAP) personnel across the state to ensure peaceful Ram Navami celebrations.

The state police HQ has also ordered to mobilise the state’s BSAP for deployment in the communally sensitive areas identified by the special branch.

“The police have been put on high alert in 12 out of 38 districts and have been asked to keep a tab on the suspected trouble-makers so that there is no untoward incident during the religious procession,” said an official of Bihar home department.

“There will be a ban on DJs. Besides, no one in the procession will be allowed to carry any form of weapon, be it a lathi or a sword,” said an official.

In Patna, the area around Mahavir Mandir, which is thronged by thousands of devotees on Ram Navami every year, traffic restrictions were put in place apart from the deputation of around 150 magistrates and over 500 police officers and jawans since Wednesday evening, police said.

Patna district magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh and senior superintend of police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra ordered tight security arrangements in both urban and rural areas of the state capital.

Police officers have been asked to keep watch on sensitive areas, take strict action against troublemakers and maintain surveillance on social media, said the DM to the reporters.

