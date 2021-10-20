Rat attack hits ticket services at rly station

A rodent attack on a ticketing facility at Phesar railway station in Bihar’s Aurangabad district disrupted booking and reservation services for eight hours on Tuesday. The rats chewed through computer wires, bringing the Railways’ online booking system to a halt.

Many important trains pass through the station of East Central Railway, which is used by a large number of commuters. After railway staff found the wires cut in the morning, alternate arrangements had to be made for passengers who had to board trains without tickets.

“In view of the problem, a makeshift arrangement was made at the next railway station at Anugrah Narayan stop, where trains stopped for 10 extra minutes to enable passengers to purchase tickets,” said Phesar station master Manish Kumar.

Passengers with disabilities and heavy luggage faced difficulties due to the disruption. “I had difficulty in climbing the steep stairs and crossing the foot over bridge to go to the counter at Anugrah Narayan station to buy a ticket.” said Ram Balak Kushwaha, who is physically challenged.

The problem was solved, and ticket counter was functional, said Mohammad Iqbal, public relations officer of the Deendayal Upadhyay rail division.

Rats were in the news in Bihar a few months ago, when the state’s water resources minister blamed them for floods. “Corn is kept by the local people next to the dam. Due to this, rats easily damage it by making holes in the dam,” Jha said while inspecting breached embankments in Bhagalpur in August.