RJD MLA dares Nitish: ‘Choose any constituency’; BJP says ‘CM looking helpless’

RJD MLA Sudhaker Singh on Saturday challenged Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to contest from any constituency, claiming that the veteran JD(U) leader has “lost trust of the people.” In a letter to Nitish Kumar, Singh, whose insolence cost him cabinet berth in Bihar government, rubbished the chief minister's claims of agricultural growth saying his “fondness for living in delusions…is bad for the people.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interacting with media persons in Patna, Nitish Kumar had reacted dismissively to the allegations of Sudhaker Singh that the government was “anti-farmer”.

“These people have no idea how much has been done by us for farmers and how much progress has been made in agriculture sector”, said Kumar, refusing to give any importance to the recalcitrance of Singh.

Referring to a stock-in-trade phrase used by Nitish Kumar, Singh said, "I agree with just one averment of yours that the people are supreme (Janata maalik hai)".

"Do choose any constituency that suits you in the next elections. The people will show you that they, indeed, are supreme and you have lost their trust," added the MLA.

The legislator, on whom the party had recently slapped a show cause notice but stopped short of disciplinary action, shared his letter, running into three pages, on social media. Singh signed off, tauntingly, as an "MLA with zero knowledge".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JD(U) chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar posted a video message on Twitter as a riposte, tagging the RJD MLA, his party, his father and RJD state president Jagada Nand Singh besides the Deputy CM.

Referring to a case pending against a rice mill owned by Sudhaker Singh, which the BJP had flagged to oppose the RJD MLA's induction into the state cabinet, Neeraj Kumar said, "You have been an accused in a case of 420 (cheating). The way you reeled out statistics to buttress your misleading points shows that you have become a 420 in your mind as well".

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand said, "In 2021, when we were alliance partners of JD(U), our MLC Tunnaji Pandey was suspended for speaking against Nitish ji. But today, the RJD is allowing Sudhaker Singh to have his way, busy as it is ensuring that Tejashwi Yadav occupies the top post as soon as possible. The CM is looking helpless".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail