RJD’s Bihar Bandh hits rail, road traffic; commuters stranded as vehicles stay off roads

The Bihar Bandh as well as the nationwide shutdown called by Opposition parties including the RJD and Left on Friday to protest against the assault on MLAs, that took place inside the Vidhan Sabha premises three days ago and to protest the controversial farm laws affected normal life across the state.

Despite heavy police deployment on major roads and national-highways, the protesters blocked many routes including state-highways and the Mahatma Gandhi Setu in Bihar by burning tyres on the roads and halting vehicular traffic resulting in long snarls.

Most people were clueless about why the Bandh had been called and which organization had announced it. The sudden shutdown threw lots of office goers, school children and businessmen into confusion. People were trying to confirm it through WhatsApp and SMS messages from friends and relatives.

Huge processions were taken out in different areas of Bihar, with protesters raising slogans against Nitish Kumar’s government. They took to the streets forcing closure of shops and business establishments.

There were reports of protests on rail tracks at many places, leading to more than 16 passenger/express and goods trains being blocked. Commuters had a harrowing time reaching their destinations as the protestors resorted to picketing and road blockades in different places in the state.

In capital city Patna, hundreds of party supporters -- among whom children could also be seen-- stormed the railway station and bus stands carrying sticks and party flags, but they were chased away by police personnel. Vehicles - both private and public – even city buses in the state capital stayed off the roads.

As business establishments pulled down shutters, schools, colleges and government offices functioned normally. According to the state police headquarters, rail and road traffic was halted at Gaya, Jehanabad, Saharsa, Madhepura, Begusarai, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Nalanda, Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Bhojpur, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Nawada and Bhagalpur districts. The state government and police have made adequate arrangements to maintain law and order in the state. Hundreds of passengers were stranded at scores of railway stations, bus stations and taxi stand on Friday morning.

“There were no major untoward incidents,” said Patna SSP Upendra Sharma adding that all preventive measures have been taken to maintain law and order during the bandh.

ADG (headquarters) Jitendra Kumar said barring stray incidents and forceful closure of some shops in some cities, the bandh in the state remained peaceful. More than 500 RJD and CPI (ML) leaders and activists were taken into preventive custody from various other parts of the state.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said he didn’t participate in the bandh due to the death of his uncle. Talking to reporters, Yadav said RJD has also given its support to the nationwide strike called by the farmers’ unions. Yadav further said that the bandh would include matters concerning unemployment and farmers’ issue.

“The Speaker is our custodian. The police used batons and thrashed legislators in the assembly premises only after the instruction of Nitish Kumar. The chief minister is likely to put pressure on the Speaker but RJD has faith on him,” Yadav added.