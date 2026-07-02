After almost two decades, former chief minister Rabri Devi along with her husband and RJD chief Lalu Prasad shifted from their government bungalow at 10 Circular Road to their own private house in Kautilya Nagar in west Patna, RJD sources said.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad with former Bihar CM and senior leader Rabri Devi. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

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The 10 Circular Road bungalow adjacent to both the Bihar Governor’s residence and CM House was known as the RJD’s camp office because Lalu and Rabri operated party affairs from this “iconic” residence. The bungalow has been allotted to Nand Kishore Ram, the minister for animal husbandry, fisheries, and dairy resources.

According to RJD insiders, Rabri refused to shift to her new allotted house -- 39 Hardinge Road -- for various reasons including it being smaller and not furnished for new occupants. Besides, there has been a buzz in Patna that the Hardinge Road bungalow is believed to be “unlucky” for its residents.

RJD insiders said that Rabri, who is also the leader of opposition in the state legislative council, had shifted with all her belongings. “Yes, both the RJD chief and Rabri Devi moved to their Kautilya Nagar residence during the day on Thursday. The 10 Circular Road bungalow is now empty although we have put a lock on the main gate since nobody from the building construction department had turned up till today to take possession of the house. We have also written to the building construction department to give us the inventory item list and charge register,” said Bhola Yadav, RJD’s national general secretary and a close aide of the RJD chief.

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{{^usCountry}} The shifting of Rabri and Lalu has been a subject of intense stand-off between the NDA government and the RJD as Rabri had initially refused to vacate the house when served notice to shift to 39 Hardinge Road bungalow. Later, when her security details were subdued, her party colleagues assembled at the residence to serve as her bodyguards. She called the government move vendetta and dared the building and construction department to use force to evict her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shifting of Rabri and Lalu has been a subject of intense stand-off between the NDA government and the RJD as Rabri had initially refused to vacate the house when served notice to shift to 39 Hardinge Road bungalow. Later, when her security details were subdued, her party colleagues assembled at the residence to serve as her bodyguards. She called the government move vendetta and dared the building and construction department to use force to evict her. {{/usCountry}}

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Later, however, she climbed down and her supporters were seen collecting her belongings. But, she made it clear that she would not move to her allotted bungalow and instead would go to either her Tejashwi Yadav’s residence at 1, Polo Road or her new Kautilya Marg abode. RJD insiders say Rabri and Lalu relented to vacate the 10 Circular Road house because they didn’t want to give BJP and JD(U) ammunition to target them by suggesting the RJD first family has a fascination for palatial houses and likes separate houses.

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Rabri was allotted the 10 Circular Road bungalow in 2005 by the then Nitish Kumar government after she was ousted from power. The family had been living there since and the residence became known as the “decisive” address for party decisions.

Leaders from the BJP and JD(U) had not reacted much to the shifting of Lalu and Rabri by the time of this report.

BJP state spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel said that Rabri Devi has been allotted a new bungalow by the building and construction department as the leader of opposition in the legislative council but if she decides to move to her private house, then it is her choice.