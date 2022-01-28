RRB NTPC exam violence: Coaching teacher among four held for vandalism in Bihar

At least four persons were arrested for pelting stones and vandalising property at the Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Bihar's Patna during a protest against alleged discrepancies in the Railway Recruitment Board's National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) stage 1 exam results.

According to reports, popular YouTuber ‘Khan Sir’, who runs a coaching centre in Patna, was among those held.

Speaking to the reporters in the Bihar capital, Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said, "Four people have been arrested for pelting stones and vandalism at Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Patna on January 24."

So far, six coaching institute teachers have been named for provoking students who appeared for the RRB NTPC exam, while at least 22 people for violence. Videos of coaching institute teachers inciting the aspirants to take law into their own hands have also reportedly gone viral.

A probe is on to find the remaining teachers who have been named by the arrested during interrogation.

Meanwhile, Left-associated All India Students' Association (AISA) and other youth organisations have called a "Bihar bandh" on Friday.

Terming the formation of a committee by the railways ministry to look into the concerns of the aspirants as a "hoax" and "conspiracy", the youth organisations, led by AISA, in a press statement said the panel is “under the pressure” to postpone the matter till the election next month in Uttar Pradesh.

"There is no doubt on the questions being raised by the candidates. This massive movement of the student youth, who are facing extreme unemployment, has arisen at a time when there is an election in UP. Under the pressure of this, this proposal of the government and the railways has come and a conspiracy is being hatched to postpone the matter till the elections," they said.

Thousands of students took to streets earlier this week to protest against the alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's exam and clashed with police, leading to a huge ruckus.

Agitating students blocked rail tracks, pelted stones and even set a passenger train on fire in Arrah district of Bihar. Police carried out baton-charge and fired shots in the air to disperse the protesters.

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam that was scheduled to be conducted in a single phase from February 15 to February 19 across the country at various exam centres remains postponed as a result of the violent protests. The Level 1 exam which was scheduled to begin on February 23, has also been postponed until further notice.