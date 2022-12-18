RS Bhatti appointed as new Bihar DGP

Rajvinder Singh Bhatti, a 1990 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been made the new Bihar director general of police (DGP). He currently holds the post of additional director general (eastern command), Border Security Force (BSF).

A notification to this effect was issued by the home department, Bihar government on Sunday. “Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, a 1990-batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre, is appointed as DGP of Bihar till further orders”, the notification said.

Bhatti will take over from present incumbent SK Singhal, whose tenure ends on Monday.

Bhatti has had a long stint in Bihar. Apart from serving as the Patna superintendent of police (SP), he has also served as assistant superintendent of police (Barh), city SP (Patna), SP in Jehanabad, Gopalganj, Purnea, inspector general (IG) (Patna zone), IG (security), joint director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), director general (civil aviation) and director general of Bihar armed police force (BSAP).

Though Alok Raj, a 1989 batch officer, is senior to him, what apparently tilted the balance in favour of Bhatti is the growing challenge on the law and order front and the question being raised on the police for failure to implement prohibition in the state amid hooch tragedies.

The biggest challenge for Bhatti at this time would be to tone up policing in the state to establish the rule of law which has always been the USP of chief minister Nitish Kumar-led government but facing a question mark of late.

The new DGP will take over at a time when the state will be in election mode for back-to-back polls in 2024 and 2025.

According to senior police officers, Bhatti would be an apt choice and he will improve the morale of the force and overall policing.

