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Samrat Choudhary government to seek trust vote in Bihar Assembly on April 24

Samrat Choudhary government to seek trust vote in Bihar Assembly’s April 24 session despite NDA majority; one-day sitting ahead of monsoon session.

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 04:11 pm IST
By Arun Kumar, Patna
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The newly formed Samrat Choudhary government will seek a confidence vote during the second session of the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly on April 24, despite the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s continuing majority, a Vidhan Sabha official said.

Samrat Choudhary government to seek trust vote in Bihar Assembly’s April 24 session despite NDA majority

It will be a one-day sitting before the scheduled monsoon session in July. A notification about the session was issued by the Vidhan Sabha director Rajiv Kumar on Saturday.

On December 1, the inaugural session of the 18th Vidhan Sabha was convened, but no trust vote was sought by the Nitish Kumar government due to the brute majority it enjoyed, with the NDA holding 202 of the 243 seats in the Assembly. The Speaker’s unanimous election also underlined this majority.

However, although the NDA’s arithmetic remains unchanged, the Samrat government will seek a trust vote following the change of guard at the top, in keeping with the spirit of the Constitution.

“The Article 164(2) of the Constitution specifies that the Council of Ministers is collectively responsible to the Legislative Assembly. In that spirit, the trust vote will be sought, as it is a new government with a new CM,” said an Assembly official.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Kumar

Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues.

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Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
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