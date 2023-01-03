Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Saran hooch tragedy probe handed over to CID

Saran hooch tragedy probe handed over to CID

patna news
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 10:00 PM IST

More than 70 people died between December 13 and December 14 after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the Saran district.

Families of the deceased in Saran district. (HT Photo)
ByMukesh Kumar Mishra

PATNA: The probe into the Saran hooch tragedy was handed over to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday, police said.

More than 70 people died between December 13 and December 14 after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the Saran district. However, as per government figures, 42 lives were lost in the hooch tragedy.

“The prohibition unit under CID will inquiry into the hooch tragedy,” said police headquarters, additional director general (ADG) G S Gangwar.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a petition on January 9 seeking an independent and SIT probe in the Saran hooch tragedy. The plea was filed by Aryavarta Mahasabha Foundation through advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak, seeking formulation of national action plan to curb the manufacturing, trading, and sale of illicit liquor.

The PIL further sought direction to the state government to adequately compensate the victims’ families because of its inaction rights of the people have been breached, jeopardised.

Till now, five people, including the key accused, identified as Rajesh Singh alias Doctor, have been arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP