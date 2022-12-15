Saran hooch tragedy: Spotlight on Masrakh after mid-day meal tragedy of 2013

Masrakh (Chhapra): Wails of women coming from the houses in Masrakh village, one of the worst affected villages in Bihar’s Saran district, affected by the hooch tragedy, narrate the catastrophe that struck here on Tuesday.

Barely four km away from Patna-Siwan main road, Masrakh is once again back in to spotlight after 2013, when 23 children lost their lives in the worst-ever mid-day meal poisoning incident.

The Saran hooch tragedy, which has claimed 31 lives so far as per the state government and toll of which is expected to rise further, has left many families in the village distraught.

One of them is Umrawati Devi (45), who lost her husband Chandeshwar Shah (50), in the tragedy.

“My husband was a rag picker and he often came home drunk. He used to get angry if we asked him not to drink. He often said it was available and so he took it. On Tuesday also, he came drunk, which was not unusual, but after some time his situation deteriorated,” said Devi.

Shah is one of the five persons of the same family from ward number six of Bahrauli panchayat who died after consuming spurious liquor on Tuesday night.

Bahrauli, one of the worst affected villages in Saran, affected by hooch tragedy in Bihar, post prohibition.

In all, 12 persons have died, leaving the panchayat with 14 wards shattered.

In the nearby house, Suraj Shah, one of the youngest relatives of Chandeshwar, has left behind his 21-year-old wife Runa Devi with a four-year-old son staring at an uncertain future.

Five persons from Shah’s family - Chandeshwar Shah, Rupesh Shah, Kamlesh Shah, Suraj Shah, and Naresh Shah - died in the hooch tragedy. Rupesh worked in a Surat yarn, while Suraj worked in a cotton mill in Punjab. They had come during Chhath and had overstayed due to a marriage in the family. Kamlesh and Suraj both were brothers.

The mother-in-law of Rupesh, Lal Muni Devi, said that most of the victims were from below-the-poverty-line families and they eked out a living on a daily basis. “Now, the entire family will suffer, as Rupesh has small kids,” she added.

The toll, according to locals, has gone past 40 and is likely to grow further, with many bodies having been cremated without conducting an autopsy under pressure from the administration, as the police have started a massive search in the area and rounded up several people. Sources in the Saran district administration admitted at least five bodies have been cremated without a post-mortem.

“The figure of deaths may go further up, as several people are battling for life in hospitals having already lost their eyesight. The hospital here is good for nothing and is just referring patients, who are most critical, to bigger hospitals. The ambulances are visible in good numbers as the spotlight of the entire nation has shifted here. It is certainly the biggest hooch tragedy in recent years,” said a local.

Liquor easily available

Locals claimed that liquor is easily available in Jaddu More, Ghoghiyan, Barwaghat, ChandBarwa, Khajuli, and Gopalbari areas. “A 250 ml pouch is available for ₹30-50. Masrakh police station area alone has lost 28 lives, including 12 from Bahrauli panchayat. Most of the victims are from extremely backward classes and are into farming. I know of three persons - Anil Thakur, Doodhnath Tiwari, and Chandrawar - who were cremated without an autopsy,” said a local Pawan Kumar Shah.

Bahrauli Panchayat mukhiya Ajit Kumar Singh, too, corroborated easy availability, saying the supplies mostly came from outside Masrakh through tankers. “The suppliers reaching here so easily speaks about their clout. All those who consumed Tuesday’s supply either died or are battling for life in hospitals. The victims’ families are threatened after the hooch tragedy, as they fear none. They are being forced to cremate bodies before post-mortem,” he said.

Saran SP Santosh Kumar said that the SHO of Masrakh police station Ritesh Mishra and chowkidar Vikash Tewari has been put under suspension. “We have also arrested four suspects and lodged FIRs with Isuapur and Masrakh police stations in connection with the hooch tragedy. Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under additional SP (Sonepur) Anjani Kumar to probe the case,” he said.

Saran district magistrate Rajesh Meena said that the post-mortem on 17 bodies had already been conducted on Wednesday, while 11 others were conducted on Thursday. “The dereliction of duty in part of Marhaura SDPO Indrajeet Baitha has also come to light and his transfer and departmental proceedings against him have been recommended,” the DM said.

