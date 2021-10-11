Saran molestation case prime accused arrested

The main accused in Bihar’s Saran molestation case involving heckling, harassment and molestation of a woman by a group of men, captured in a video that went viral on social media, has been arrested while another identified accused is being pursued hotly, police officers said on Monday.

Guddu Rai was among the six youth who molested a woman who was pillion riding on a bike with a man at Saran district’s Lakshman-Chak locality under Dariyapur police station on September 27. He filmed the incident and then posted it on social media networks.

The woman and her male companion were surrounding by the accused who molested her and tried to undress her as she shouted for help and pleaded for them to stop.The matter came to light on October 5 when the video shot by the main accused went viral on social media. The state police headquarters alerted all police chiefs of all districts to trace the accused and following investigations revealed that the incident had taken place in Saran.

Acting on a tip-off, Saran superintendent of police Santosh Kumar constituted a special team comprising experts of Cyber Crime and Social Media Unit (CCSMU), which arrested four accused, Rakesh Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Nitish Kumar alias Ghosh and Amod Kumar from Akilpur and Samanchak villages. During interrogation they disclosed the name of Guddu Rai and Dharmendra Kumar.

Saran SP said no complaint was filed by the victims, yet the police took suo motu cognisance of the matter and lodged an FIR against six persons.

The police officer said main accused Guddu Rai was arrested from his hideout late on Sunday night and the mobile he used in the crime was also recovered from his possession. “Harassing a woman and filming the incident on a cellphone with the intention of posting it on the social media is a serious crime. No one will be spared,” Kumar said, adding that raids were on to nab the sixth accused.