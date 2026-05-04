New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday granted liberty to Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav to approach the Patna High Court requesting it to list his pending petition seeking upgradation of his security cover from 'Y' to 'Z' category.

SC asks Lok Sabha MP to approach Patna HC with request to list his pending petition

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Yadav, a sitting MP from Bihar's Purnia constituency, has sought upgradation of his security cover citing alleged threats from gangster Lawrance Bishnoi's gang.

His counsel told a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi that the high court had on November 19, 2024 issued notice on Yadav's plea seeking upgradation of his security cover but neither that order was uploaded nor the matter was listed for hearing.

"Do you need 'Z' category security?" the bench asked his counsel.

Yadav's counsel said the MP has received threats from the Bishnoi gang and despite repeated request made before the high court, his petition has not been listed for hearing after November 2024.

He alleged that earlier 'Y plus' security was given to the MP but it was only on paper.

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{{^usCountry}} "You have private guards?" the bench asked his counsel, who said the MP does not have private guards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "You have private guards?" the bench asked his counsel, who said the MP does not have private guards. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Yadav's counsel said they were only seeking that the petition pending before the high court be heard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav's counsel said they were only seeking that the petition pending before the high court be heard. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The bench granted him liberty to move a formal application before the high court with a prayer to list his pending petition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bench granted him liberty to move a formal application before the high court with a prayer to list his pending petition. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The top court said it has no doubt that the high court would consider the request and pass appropriate order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The top court said it has no doubt that the high court would consider the request and pass appropriate order. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While 11 personnel are allotted for Y category, 22 are allotted for Z category. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While 11 personnel are allotted for Y category, 22 are allotted for Z category. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The VIP security cover under the central protection list begins from the highest Z-plus to Z-plus, Z, Y, Y-plus and X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The VIP security cover under the central protection list begins from the highest Z-plus to Z-plus, Z, Y, Y-plus and X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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