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SC asks Lok Sabha MP to approach Patna HC with request to list his pending petition

SC asks Lok Sabha MP to approach Patna HC with request to list his pending petition

Updated on: May 04, 2026 01:26 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday granted liberty to Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav to approach the Patna High Court requesting it to list his pending petition seeking upgradation of his security cover from 'Y' to 'Z' category.

SC asks Lok Sabha MP to approach Patna HC with request to list his pending petition

Yadav, a sitting MP from Bihar's Purnia constituency, has sought upgradation of his security cover citing alleged threats from gangster Lawrance Bishnoi's gang.

His counsel told a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi that the high court had on November 19, 2024 issued notice on Yadav's plea seeking upgradation of his security cover but neither that order was uploaded nor the matter was listed for hearing.

"Do you need 'Z' category security?" the bench asked his counsel.

Yadav's counsel said the MP has received threats from the Bishnoi gang and despite repeated request made before the high court, his petition has not been listed for hearing after November 2024.

He alleged that earlier 'Y plus' security was given to the MP but it was only on paper.

 
pappu yadav supreme court
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