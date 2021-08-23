Security lapse allows murder convict to escape from open jail in Bihar

Bihar police claims to have launched an extensive manhunt for a murder convict who escaped from the open jail facility in Buxar prison on Sunday morning.

Jodhan Sahni, 47, undergoing life imprisonment, was reported to be missing from the prison around 6pm, a good 12 hours after he was allowed to leave the prison for treatment at Sadar Hospital, located near the jail premises.

“A court convicted him in a murder case in 2009 and awarded him life imprisonment. He was earlier lodged at the Bhagalpur Central Jail and was shifted to the open jail at Buxar Prison in 2020. He has fled from the open jail. A search has been launched,” said a prison official, who didn’t wish to be identified.

Open jail concept has been introduced in 13 states of the country to encourage good conduct and self-discipline among inmates. As per Bihar Jail Manual 2008, well-behaved life term convicts over 30-years of age, belonging to the state, are eligible to be considered for open jail after spending 10 years behind bars among other criteria. Inmates convicted either for planned mass murder, murder of a public servant, or under the National Security Act, or court-martialed, aren’t considered for open jail. The Buxar open jail was inaugurated in 2012 and it currently accommodates 50 inmates along with their dependents.

According to the FIR lodged by prison authorities, Sahni, who was staying in the open jail with his wife, slipped away after gaining permission to go to the Sadar Hospital on Sunday morning. “At around 6.10 am, Sahni left for the hospital for treatment but did not return till 6pm,” said Dinesh Kumar Malakar, the station house officer (SHO) of Town police station. He added that a police team has been dispatched for Bhagalpur to search him.

A senior prison official said this was perhaps the first instance of a prisoner escaping from the open jail in Bihar. The incident was being seen as a security lapse and it is being questioned how a convict involved in a heinous crime was allowed to stay in the open prison, which allows for greater freedom.