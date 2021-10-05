Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Senior cop in Bihar faces probe after complaint from female inspector
patna news

Senior cop in Bihar faces probe after complaint from female inspector

Published on Oct 05, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Recently, a delegation of Bihar Policemen’s Association led by its president Mritunjay Singh had also met the ADG and demanded an inquiry. (Representational image)
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna

The Bihar Police headquarters on Tuesday ordered a probe following a complaint by a female inspector who has accused a senior police officer of misbehaviour and mental torture and sought voluntary retirement from service.

Additional director general (special branch) Sunil Kumar Tuesday ordered an inquiry against the 2010-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Deepak Barnwal, currently posted as a superintendent of police (special branch) on a complaint by inspector Anshu Kumari, who is now posted in Begusarai.

Kumari herself is under a departmental probe since May this year when she was posted with the special branch in Patna.

“I have asked deputy inspector general (special branch) Nawal Kishore Singh to inquire into the alleged incident. The officer will soon collect the evidence and file the report,” the ADG said.

Recently, a delegation of Bihar Policemen’s Association led by its president Mritunjay Singh had also met the ADG and demanded an inquiry. “The incident with a woman officer which compels her to apply for VRS is a serious matter,” Mritunjay Singh said, adding that the probe against Barnwal should have ideally been handed over to an officer outside the special branch in the interest of fairness.

On July 26, 2021, Kumari, 1994-batch inspector, had written a letter to state police chief, seeking voluntary retirement while accusing Barnwal of mentally torturing and harassing her.

