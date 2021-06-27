Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SHO axed over dereliction of duty

By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Station house officer of Ramkrishna Nagar was suspended on charge of dereliction of duty on Sunday after two constables of the same police station were arrested a few days ago for taking 4,000 as extortion money from a hotel owner.

According to a press release issued by the SSP office, after Rajeshwar Prasaad’s suspension, Jahangir Alam Khan has been made the new SHO of Ramkrishna Nagar police station.

Meanwhile, Chaitanand Jha has been made the new SHO of the Didarganj police station.

A few days ago, the vigilance team had arrested the then SHO of Didarganj police station Rajesh Kumar and constable Vivek Kumar for allegedly taking a bribe of 60,000 from a sand trader.

