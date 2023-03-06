Should open office at home’: Tejashwi Yadav jabs CBI on Rabri Devi’s questioning

Bihar’s deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Monday said the central bureau of investigation (CBI), which interrogated his mother and former CM Rabri Devi at her Patna residence in the land for job case will not be able to ruffle him or his family.

Tejashwi said he and his family always cooperated with the investigating agencies in earlier cases too.

Hitting out the agency, Tejashwi said, “I left in the morning and got information about CBI team interrogating my mother. We are relaxed as we have nothing to hide. They have been coming every 2-3 months and getting nothing. They should open an office in our house. If we have to take bail for Rabri Devi, that will also be done. We are not going anywhere no matter how many times they want to interrogate. We will follow all procedures. The people of Bihar are watching everything.”

Tejashwi said he and his family always cooperated with the investigating agencies in earlier cases too.

“The CBI closed some cases earlier. Railways had earlier not accepted the cases as scams. Laluji’s tenure gave ₹90,000-cr profit to railways. The alleged land for job scam is nothing. Can any minister, even PM or union minister give anyone jobs with their signature. It is provided through due process,” he added.

Tejashwi had on Sunday signed a letter with other oppositions leader to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi against misuse of central investigating agencies citing the arrest of Manish Sisodia.

“All the cases are withdrawn if one joins them (BJP)”, he said.

The alleged case dates back to 2005-06 when RJD chief and Devi’s husband Lalu Prasad was the railway minister in the Congress-led UPA government.

The alleged land for job case took place between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu Yadav was the railway minister. Apart from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief, the chargesheet also includes the name of the then railways general manager.

The CBI had stated the investigation had revealed that the candidates were considered for their engagement without any need for substitutes and there was no urgency for their appointment which was one of the main criteria behind the engagement of substitutes and they joined their duties much later from the approval of their appointment and they were subsequently regularised.

There were several anomalies found in the applications of the candidates and the documents that were enclosed due to which the applications should not have been processed and their engagement should not have been approved but it was done.

Further, in most of the cases, the candidates joined their jobs in their respective divisions on many later dates which defeated the purpose of appointment of substitutes and in some cases, the candidates could not clear their medical examination under the required category to which their engagement was made and subsequently, they were considered and appointed on the posts where inferior/lower medical category was required, said the CBI.

