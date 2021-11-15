Show respect to MPs, MLAs, Bihar tells officials

The Bihar government on Monday reminded its top officials about the need to be respectful to the members of Parliament and state Legislature as they hold important positions in a democratic system.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a letter to all the additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, department heads, district police chiefs, divisional commissioners and district magistrates, Chanchal Kumar, principal secretary to the general administrative department, has written that all officers need to cooperate with elected representatives in discharge of their constitutional duties and in case of helplessness, the reasons need to be politely explained.

“The officers should stand up to welcome the elected representatives and must see them off with respect as they leave. Polite behaviour has great symbolic value and the officers need to maintain decorum while dealing with them. They must be given priority if they go to meet them and if it is not possible due to lack of prior appointment, that also needs to be politely explained and a suitable time fixed at the earliest. If they have to wait, they must be provided convenient place for that,” says the letter, issued on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The letter says that despite issuing guidelines from time to time for officers’ conduct with members of Parliament and state legislature, complaints have been received regarding lack of action on their correspondence as per laid down provisions. “If the guidelines are not followed, proper investigation on complaints should be carried out for action against the erring officials, as per rules,” says the letter.

Such complaints have also been raised in the Bihar Legislature in the past by the elected representatives, especially from the Opposition. With the winter session set to begin later this month, the government has come up with detailed guidelines once again.

It cites the “warrant of precedence” to underline that the members of Parliament are above department secretaries in hierarchy. “If they are invited to any state function, they must be provided place to sit next to the Governor, Chief Justice and ahead of secretaries. If members of both Parliament and state legislature have been invited to any function, the MLAs should find place just after MPs,” it adds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The letter says that the MPs, MLAs or MLCs should approach the department ministers for any information, but if they directly approach the department secretaries or district officials, their correspondence should be promptly addressed in writing. “If any information sought by the leaders is confidential or cannot be provided, it should be politely informed to them. Upon receiving any correspondence from the elected leaders, an acknowledgement or interim reply must be sent immediately,” the letter says.

As per the letter, the elected representatives may be provided oral information, provided they have no policy implications or government commitment and are general in nature.