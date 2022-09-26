SIT formed to probe Saran school boy murder

A 24-member special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the murder of a school student last week in Bihar’s Saran district that has assumed communal overtones and led to angry protests and arson, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On September 21, Aditya Kumar Tiwary (15), a student of Jalalpur High School, was stabbed to death by a group of students. Though two suspects, all belonging to a minority community, were apprehended after the incident, the area has been tense and a huge police contingent has been deployed after family members of the victim and others allegedly attacked the accused’s house and ransacked the school premises, police said.

Saran superintendent of police (SP) Santosh Kumar told HT that three separate FIRs (first information report) have been lodged with the Jalalpur police station, including one on the statement of the victim’s mother. The second FIR was registered by the school authorities and the third by a religious group.

“To date, five minors have been apprehended in the case and sent to remand home. The police immediately apprehended the two suspects who stabbed Aditya and recovered the knife which was used in the crime. Three others involved in the attack on a religious place have also been arrested and sent to judicial custody,” said the SP, adding that the victim and accused were friends and belonged to two different communities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More than 150-member strong police contingent, including ITBP personnel, have been deployed in the area due to the sensitivity of the matter, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON