Siwan: Man, son injured in blast

A man and his son were injured in a bomb blast at Jukdan village, Hussainganj in Siwan district.

The injured persons have been identified as Vinod Manjhi and his three-year-old son Satyam Kumar. Vinod is said to be in serious condition.

Vinod’s wife told the police that the incident took place when Vinod and his son Satyam returned from the market. “Vinod sat outside the house and Satyam was playing there. A man named Sagir Miyan came and handed him a bag. Within a few minutes, there was a blast in which both sustained injuries,” she added.

Vinod and Satyam received grievious injuries and were taken to Sadar hospital by the locals. Vinod was referred to the PMCH for treatment, while his son is getting treatment at Sadar hospital in Siwan, police said.

No FIR was lodged till the time of filing of this report.

