Siwan shooting: No arrest yet, locals protest

The Siwan police on Friday were yet to make a breakthrough in the case in which two persons riding a motorcycle went on a shooting spree at Maharajganj on Thursday, killing two on the spot and leaving two others seriously injured.

Siwan’s superintendent of police Abhinav Kumar said the police were yet to reach any conclusion. “We are probing all angles, including revenge or old enmity. Several teams are working on the case. We hope to crack it soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, local residents on Friday blockaded roads and shouted slogans against the police and forced a shutdown in Maharajganj market.

Councillor Chandrika Ram said people cannot be forced to live in constant fear. “Four people getting shot is a reflection of law and order in the area,” he said.

Family members of Sudama Yadav, who died on the spot after being shot, put his body on road near Rajendra Chowk and disrupted vehicular traffic. They were demanding an ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh and a government job for his next of kin.