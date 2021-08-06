Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
patna news

Siwan shooting: No arrest yet, locals protest

Local residents on Friday blockaded roads and shouted slogans against the police and forced a shutdown in Maharajganj market
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 09:53 PM IST
Two persons riding a motorcycle went on a shooting spree at Maharajganj on Thursday (Representative image)

The Siwan police on Friday were yet to make a breakthrough in the case in which two persons riding a motorcycle went on a shooting spree at Maharajganj on Thursday, killing two on the spot and leaving two others seriously injured.

Siwan’s superintendent of police Abhinav Kumar said the police were yet to reach any conclusion. “We are probing all angles, including revenge or old enmity. Several teams are working on the case. We hope to crack it soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, local residents on Friday blockaded roads and shouted slogans against the police and forced a shutdown in Maharajganj market.

Councillor Chandrika Ram said people cannot be forced to live in constant fear. “Four people getting shot is a reflection of law and order in the area,” he said.

Family members of Sudama Yadav, who died on the spot after being shot, put his body on road near Rajendra Chowk and disrupted vehicular traffic. They were demanding an ex-gratia of 50 lakh and a government job for his next of kin.

